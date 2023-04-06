March 29, several disturbing events transpired that has the potential to upend our way of life. Due to limited space I will not be able to provide links but I encourage everyone to search it out. Our enemies and even allies are forming a coalition that will render our dollar worthless.
China is aggressively trying to replace the petrodollar with the yuan. France completed a purchase in the yuan for natural gas. Brazil agreed to complete their petroleum sales to China in the yuan instead of our dollar. Saudi Arabia announced they are entering a security pact with China. China, and the BRIC nations, are focused on removing the U.S. from the equation. They’re taking advantage of our compromised, weak leadership that’s more focused on unicorn flatulence and rainbows than protecting our way of life. These developments should frighten everyone, regardless of party.
If we lose petrodollar status then our dollars become worthless; think Zimbabwe. If that were to happen then you can’t even imagine the inflation that will happen and probably end us a superpower due to our debt.
Biden has stated that cuts to spending are off the table in debt limit negotiations as he proposed his $6.8 trillion dollar budget. We are $33 trillion in debt and just a decade away from our debt service obligation from consuming all discretionary spending. When that happens, all social programs go away as well as Social Security lacking funding. If the dollar loses its world reserve currency status, then no one will lend us money. Spending cuts have to happen to strengthen the dollar or we risk losing everything.
Richard Lewis
Temple