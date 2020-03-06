I write in response to your Feb. 23 editorial titled “Professional vibrant papers vitally needed.”
You make the comment that “A free society cannot function without professional vibrant newspapers.” I agree with that statement, however, I strongly question if many major media outlets despite being quite vibrant have very much professionalism. Not counting so-called “news” outlets such as MSNBC and CNN (which at one time was highly respected for professional newsgathering and reporting) I point out the Washington Post, New York Times and The Associated Press.
Many “news” stories present the writers (or editors) opinion in the first several paragraphs and the facts buried way down “below the fold.” I know that writers and editors have opinions, but they don’t belong on “news” pages — they belong on the editorial pages.
One of the major reasons for the falling circulation of newspapers is the internet where people can freely discuss issues and follow news coverage that suits their own beliefs. Media has taken on the self-proclaimed “responsibility” of telling the public what they need to know.
You don’t have to lie about an issue if you don’t publish a story about it. Censorship is far simpler to conduct by burying a story. Could this be the key reason that the trust of the public in the media has taken such a nosedive in recent years?
Warren Cohen
Temple