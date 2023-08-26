Joseph Goebbels, German Minister of Propaganda, said, “It will always remain one of the democracy’s best jokes that provided its deadly enemies with the means by which it was destroyed.”
We have no choice but to learn from history or be condemned to repeat it. Democracy is slow, messy, volatile, and experimental. Fear caused by stresses and strains calls forth a voice that promises national renewal, promises of unity, economic rebirth and growth. That same voice never got a majority of the vote but gets enough to win the presidency via electoral rulings. Then the work starts to demolish perceived enemies.
Democracy allows for the voices of extreme political elements and disinformation to exist amid free speech. Democracies rise and fall in many countries, but it is our Constitution that has given us over 250 years of rights and freedoms. Democracy can die by backsliding at the ballot box. Autocrats move in slowly and take advantage of the “weakness” of the democratic system to manipulate it. They take control of certain levers of the government, including control of the Supreme Court, bashing and curtailing media outlets, and changing the electoral boundaries to move toward authoritarianism while maintaining the appearance of democracy.
Voting rights is the predominant force in upholding our American experience for political equality. Your vote is your voice, your power. Ben Franklin said we have a Republic if we can keep it. Can we?
Raymond Arsenault
Belton