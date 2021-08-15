Communism destroys the past, makes the future gloomy, erodes the rights of the people and takes God out of the system.
Do you see a trend in our country? Remember, take it to the Lord in prayer and take the appropriate action.
Betty Northen
Belton
Updated: August 15, 2021 @ 8:00 am
