Please accept this as an open plea to the Temple Police Department to retract and abort the “new decal” program. The “new decal” program purports to help police identify home of people with special needs.
The dark underbelly of the program is obvious — the same “decal” allows every criminal opportunity to take advantage of the person with special needs. The decal has done the work of targeting — exactly the intent of the program. Door to door scammers will be singing the praises of the decal. And if the program extends to “car stickers” then only heaven alone can help the vulnerable person.
Why stop at decals? How else should we publicly identify vulnerable adults? Does the potential benefit to the police department outweigh the risk to those who unwittingly take advantage of the program without considering the unintended consequence?
Scammers of the world will unite to expand the program.
Please think twice and then think twice again before you put a target on the house that is home to a vulnerable adult that you love.
Milissa Mondrik
Belton