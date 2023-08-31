Government agencies have a notorious reputation for grossly overspending taxpayer dollars. And a plethora of individuals/companies succumb to greed and take advantage of that cash cow.
It’s firmly believed that a local Realty company followed that greedy path by leasing some of its owned, residential properties to Texas DFPS/CPS at a monthly rent nearly double that of a standard lease!
I live next to one of those “operations,” and have been fighting and protesting (along with other residents) against the vastly negative impact it’s had on our neighborhood. The city may deem it legal, but it’s far from being right.
Recently, the Realty company owner passed. Tenants leasing properties were notified the company was “closing its doors” and the properties would be sold. At last word from the estate administrator, an investor was interested in all properties, but individual offers would be considered.
For the property next to me, the lease expires in December. It’s reasonable to assume the property would have its new owner by then. I wonder …
Will the new owner(s) also take the greedy route and renew the (admittedly, lucrative) lease to a government agency? Prolonging the plight that befell our neighborhood?
Or, will the new owner(s) stand up for established, residential neighborhoods, free from “government operations,” and not renew the lease?
Will I be able to remove the protest signs from my yard?
Or, will I simply be editing them and continue protesting?
I hope the new owners do the “right” thing.
Steven Bentsen
Temple