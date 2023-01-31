If you are driving northwest on Highway 36, 15 miles out of Gatesville, you will pass through Jonesboro and may have not known you did.
Years ago, my son was going to college in Abilene, and I must have went through it several times without knowing. I lived in Cameron at the time. Now, I have lived in Jonesboro for the last 20 years or so. I say I’m from Jonesboro and proud of it.
If you go through town during a football game here, you will think that Jonesboro is a ghost town because everyone is at the football game. The town really supports its football team.
My beloved mother-in-law, my wife and daughters were all together early in the season watching the Eagles play at home in Jonesboro. Sisx-man Texas Football has a mercy rule that states after 45 points scored on an opposing team and at half time the game is over.
It was late in the second quarter of the game and my mother-in-law turned to me and said “we may have to turn the lights on” if they don’t score another touchdown before half-time. I turned and looked at my wife and she said, “we might.”
They knew their Eagles were going to win but did not know when. Well, Roger did not have to turn the lights on. (Roger always turns the lights on and the announcer always thanks him). The Jonesboro Eagles scored an impressive 60-15 win. That was so impressive to me, that’s what football and winning it means to Jonesboro. I have told this story so many times and laugh every time. I thought you might like to hear it also.
Mark Wiley
Jonesboro