I am writing this letter in response to Ms. Lois Bland’s letter to the editor in the Jan. 8 Telegram, quoting scripture and citing one Democrat’s view of President Donald Trump as if it were the beliefs of all Democrats.
One Republican political talking point has always bothered me, our love of Jesus and our love of the military are not inclusively Republican. I resent being categorized.
Bland goes on to describe all Democrats as arrogant, unvirtuous, untruthful and unintelligent. Nothing could be further from the truth. Categorizing and name-calling will not guarantee a key to Heaven’s Gate.
I am a preacher’s daughter and a proud Democrat. Bland’s time would be better served researching the truth about how much better the economy does under a Democrat presidency. Trump leaves behind a trail of broken promises. No wall, just repairs to existing walls, hush payments to a porn star and Playboy model, tax breaks for the richest 1 percent of Americans, the juvenile tweets and alienation of our closest allies and his admiration of dictators.
Trillions added to the national deficit and Trump’s personal lawyer, campaign manager and others in his administration indicted and jailed and the latest self-inflicted blunder with Iran which has rendered us all in a dangerous predicament. And let’s not forget President Trump is impeached and will soon stand trial in the Senate. It’s not that Democrats didn’t accept the election of President Trump, it’s that we don’t accept corruption and incompetence.
It would behoove us all to pray for this country we love. May God Bless America.
Cathy Williford
Temple