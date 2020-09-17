Regarding your prominent coverage of “a racial unity event” in Salado — this sounds like another behavior modification effort enabled by or at least blessed by government. Salado is simply too white and something must be done to correct this condition. The picture of the guy in your article standing guard with the assault rifle comes to mind. Is this a look at how Salado’s whiteness is to be diluted?
Behavior modification has been tried many times before and has almost always fallen flat. Prohibition and the 55 mph speed limit come to mind. Prohibition lasted for 13 years and the 55 mph speed limit quickly became the equivalent of trying to get a drink of water out a fully-open fire hydrant.
Glenn Dippel
Temple