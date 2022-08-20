Listen closely to many people and groups who claim to promote agendas they label diversity and inclusion and you’ll learn something interesting.
Every kind of relationship, behavior, life-style choice, and philosophy is embraced and promoted except for one: what has come to be known as traditional values. It seems that in the world of those who purport to seek tolerance and respect for their own chosen and favored lifestyles there is no place for someone who believes in the generational bedrock values of traditional family and strong spiritual beliefs.
In a twisted form of logic by the inclusion crowd, if one advocates for traditional values of family and spiritual matters this by default identifies that person as a closed-minded bigot who hates others.
Really? Is there no other choice here?
Is this kind of judgmental thinking the way to promote real communication and understanding among different groups of people who need to live together on our planet? Those who believe in traditional values do not need to be smeared with negative labels or told that they hate others. That itself is insulting and divisive.
Every person has value. Every person has been gifted with the freedom of choice to be who and what they want to be and to associate with any person they choose. And the social contract that makes it possible for eight billion people to live on the same planet is for all people to treat all others as they themselves wish to be treated.
And to the surprise of some, this includes treating people who embrace traditional values with real respect and not with name-calling and attempted shaming.
That is true and real Diversity and Inclusion.
Don Cillo
Temple