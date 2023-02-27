It was a terrible tragedy. The brutalization of a suspect by the police might be called inhuman.
Videos filled the airways for a few days, and then was gone. What happened? Where is the lingering interest?
The professional agitators could not put the race label on it, so the media lost interest. Everyone involved was black: the mayor, police chief and the organized sect that did the deed.
We have professionals just waiting for an incident to form violent mobs of destruction. Even though videos showed the police beat to death an unarmed suspect, it wasn’t enough to create a mob of hate and destruction.
A few half-hearted demonstrations formed, but not enough to hold media attention. How many thought the beating was the only time that group of officers were involved in such mistreatment? They had done it before and got away with it.
Previous incidents didn’t result in death, and were easily overlooked and covered up by their superiors.
Persons in charge quickly claimed officers need more training and therefore more money. More money for training is always the answer when persons in charge fall short in their duties.
Police have a difficult job, and are so often frustrated when a bad guy is protected by some technicality. Their frustration leads, sometimes, to individuals crossing the line with brutal treatment of a prisoner. Without enforcement of the rules, the brutality will continue.
So, the answer is not more training money. The police chief, the mayor, the governor should be held accountable. The cover-up for this incident is already underway.
You might notice that no video showing why the motorist was stopped in the first place. I wonder why?
James D Fox
Temple