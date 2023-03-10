As we head into the third year of the Biden administration, I continue to ask Democrats the following questions without getting an answer:
Who are Biden’s handlers? Who is running this country? We definitely know it isn’t Biden.
In July 2022 Biden’s adviser Brian Deese answered a question on the fairness of high gas prices to Americans by implying that we have to grin and bear it for the “liberal world order.” What is the White House implying by this? Have the American citizens authorized the administration to incorporate them into this “liberal world order”?
Who has authorized this administration to hand out money as if they were Santa Claus? I thought we had a system of checks and balances to avoid this from happening? Do they have any idea what a deficit is?
The administration continues to peddle “woke ideology” in our schools. Do they believe that this is going to raise our world ranking from 30th in math and 19th in science as documented by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development? I hate to think how this is affecting our institutions of higher learning, or do they care?
We currently have 60% of U.S. adults living paycheck to paycheck, does the word “empathy” exists in their vocabulary?
I can’t understand if Democrats are unable to answer the above questions, how could they vote the way they did in the 2022 midterms? Is it party loyalty or plain ignorance that drives them?
Joseph Raub
Temple