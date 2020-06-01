These are interesting times — more than 40 million people have lost their jobs, thousands of small businesses closed, some to never reopen, and food banks operating at full capacity.
In response to this our local property values are raised. Why? Do they need the money? The answer is no.
Looking at the bill I see the largest expense is school taxes. What do we get for the money? Overpriced school buildings, top heavy administrations and larger school bonds to pay for all this.
Are the kids better educated? Google the United States’ standing among other nations in science, math and find the answer for yourself. Look up tests for eighth grade students a hundred years ago and see if anyone you know, including school administrators, can pass the test. We pay more per student than any other country and get less.
Perhaps there is a bright side to the COVID-19 problem. Some polls are showing as much as 40 percent of parents are debating whether to continue other forms of education, most of which are much less expensive and more efficient. If even a portion of the parents decide to remove themselves from the government schools, I’m sure there will be a close examination of the tax situation and demands will be made to make some long overdue adjustments.
The bottom line is this, our school taxes are excessively high and the return on our investment is pitifully small.
Larry Everett
Buckholts