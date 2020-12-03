It has been a joke as to how the news media print their opinions as to the news.
The main reason city and state officials pass shutdowns on stores, while allowing bars and other alcohol serving places to remain open, is nothing more than greed. The media refuses to print the reason which is the tax on such items that go to the cities and state.
Thanks to our Supreme Court justices, who understand the real reason for closing churches and other houses of worship. If it was not for protections in the Constitution many cities and states would tax them as well.
What is this nation becoming? It appears that the media is leading the way. There was a time when the media would also examine when, where, why and what led to the cause of such things. Today political correctness rules their reports. States that approve marijuana do not think of the harm to people, it is all about the tax money to be gained. If alcohol and tobacco kills, so will marijuana, it is just a matter of time.
The people who use those habit-forming substances are cowards looking for an escape from the trials of real life and simply do not trust in God or their brain to overcome.
Charles F Ashby
Temple