Experts have insisted that in order to put Americans back to work, we must dramatically increase our readiness for testing and tracing COVID-19. Gov. Greg Abbott’s own expert, Dr. Mark McClellan, has said that widespread testing and a robust tracing program is critical for the next stage.
As we start Abbott’s plans for reopening the economy, America’s ability to track the virus is dangerously limited. We are ranked among the lowest in the world, averaging only 8,000 tests a day last week, according to the Department of State Health Services. The governor’s assurance from the vice president that the federal government will help in this area is not believable — their response to this pandemic has been a disaster at every level.
Even more alarming is Texas continues to rank among the worst in the country for COVID-19 testing. The Harvard Global Health Institute released data indicating we need five times the testing we are currently averaging. We need the governor to give us responsible and detailed steps to ensure that Texans are not at risk. Yet in his last two press conferences, Gov. Abbott has utterly failed to provide clear plans for getting Texas tested and traced. We most hold the governor’s feet to the fire on these two issues before we can responsibly open the economy, or many innocent lives will be lost.
Chris Rosenberg
Belton