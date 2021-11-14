To my recollection, George Aldridge and I are not acquainted. I suspect we might hold similar moral, social, and political values if not the same opinions. I’m perplexed, however, how he could have so mischaracterized my letter about the Southern border problems.
I can assure you — and him — I was not hysterical when I wrote it; nor was I claiming that immigration, legal or otherwise, is a threat to our Constitution or our political system.
Yes, I despair of the numbers of illegal immigrants accepted into the country. More than that, though, I despair of failure by the current administration to know and accept that the Constitution requires the federal government to protect the states against invasion. I also despair of the failure of Congress to pass laws that would protect the states from invasion. And I despair of this administration’s failure to accept and follow rulings by the Supreme Court.
Mr. Aldridge failed to understand what I wrote. Perhaps I was not clear; however, I was not hysterical, confused or fearful about our Constitution but about the failure of those who govern to abide by it.
My point was to lament that when an administration ignores constitutional responsibilities and ignores rulings by the federal courts, the people have little recourse until they leave office. Much damage can be done until then. Their failures should be proximate cause for removal from office.
Robert Hutchins
Temple