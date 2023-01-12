A reminder to all who hold title to property in Texas — your rent on that property for 2023 is due. You have until the end of January to pay it without penalty. Nobody ever “owns” property in Texas.
Even after spending years to pay off your property, you still pay rent on it in the guise of property taxes. Your rent will increase every year to satisfy the appetite of government school systems and local hands out for your tax dollars.
With the Trump economic boom, the appraised value of my property doubled in the last four years. That is probably close to a statewide average. Now that the Biden administration and Democrats have dragged the economy and the country into the sewer, there are lots of folks in Texas who literally cannot afford to own their property anymore. Sort of makes you wonder who will benefit from that scenario in the long run.
State and local politicos realize they are close to revolt over property taxes with the last round of insane appraisals. There is a lot of talk about overhauling ad valorem taxes in the Legislature to “fix” the system. That means there will be lots of posturing and bluster in Austin. Some laws nobody understands will be tossed around to make it look like our state Reps are really working for us. As usual, nothing will happen. Now would be a great time to call your state Reps and tell them we don’t want property taxes “fixed,” we want property taxes “eliminated” in Texas. There are better and more equitable ways to steal from the taxpayers the insane amount of money spent on public schools and local “infrastructure.”
Michael L. Moore
Moody