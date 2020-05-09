In this time of shelter in place and social distancing I wanted to thank the Temple Telegram for assisting us in telling the stories of need in our area.
As chairman of Churches Touching Lives for Christ, I have witnessed firsthand your faithful reporting and continued support of efforts we and others do to help hurting families and people in our area. In our board meetings and in conversations around CTLC, references to the Telegram support are frequent.
We appreciate the work of your whole staff. Janice Gibbs is a wonderful example of this support. She has been a great help to us and other ministries in reporting how we adjust care during the coronavirus pandemic. She did a great job explaining how we needed to go to a “drive through” model to maintain social distancing while still giving aid to clients.
We also appreciate your financial support. With each article we notice an increase in the gifts from businesses, churches and community members. Your readers recognize your integrity and give to those you report on in the Telegram. You help us maintain our level of care even though the amount of families and individuals seeking help has increased.
I have been a citizen of Temple for almost 30 years. Of all the things I appreciate about our wonderful area, I am especially proud of our Telegram and your commitment to assist the local ministries as we work to help the hurting in our area. May God continue to bless you as you help bless others.
Tom Henderson
Temple