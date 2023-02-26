A recent letter from a senior white female citizen over 65 expressed her chagrin at a certain statue on the town square in Belton. In seeking my equity, I will offer that I am a senior white male citizen over 65 that believes I have a solution.
I believe beginning immediately we need to attempt to destroy every traceable evidence of history, otherwise there are always going to be the “offended.”
A good starting point would be tearing down the Alamo and making it a parking lot, since it may offend some Hispanic/Latinos. (Even though the Alamo’s significance began 187 years ago.)
Out of respect for Native Americans, we need to rename towns, creeks and such. Example Comanche, Cherokee and Caddo. Furthermore, I suggest a ban on Oktoberfest in Texas, as they are just knock-offs of the real Bavarian Oktoberfest in Deutschland. (Yes, I have been) I am sure there is at least one German in Texas that is offended.
If anybody has any American paper money, look at the photos on the front of them. Now, go throw all those in the trash, as they are just a bunch of old white men that had significant roles in founding/building the great country you live in.
Even better, let’s contact our governor and other state officials and demand that they disband the Texas Historical Commission. The THC represents all things history in Texas, for all citizens, but no doubt there are a few that are offended.
Gary (Boomer) Adams
Temple