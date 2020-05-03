So, Peter Jessup wants to completely open the economy and will “assume the risk for children everywhere, both progressives and conservative.”
First, I know of no children who identify with political ideology, so he must mean the parents. I guess the offspring of folks on the left will have to take their chances.
Second, Dr. Jessup cannot “assume the risk” for anyone. I do not need his assistance or assurances. My family will move forward based on what we see as the most judicious path, assessing if infection rates are rising or falling and if reasonable caution is being made to insure health and safety.
Here is an idea for everyone: the coronavirus kills indiscriminately. Your political leanings have no bearing. Common sense and caution are your best allies. No one can make you to do something if you reasonably believe it is not in the best interest of you and your loved ones.
I encourage Dr. Jessup to follow his own path, but he needs to shelve his arrogance about assuming the risk. That is each person’s prerogative and he cannot take that away.
Joanna Everett
Salado