The 1950s were important to Temple’s drive for logistical prominence.
My numerous trips to James Connally AFB started out on a two-lane State Highway 81 and ended on Interstate 35 in 1956 on my way to Okinawa. When I returned in 1958 Lake Belton was full thanks to a rainy 1957.
Temple’s civic and business-minded leaders, not to equate our ’50s leaders with the nation’s creators, but they are the giants whose shoulders we now stand. “Very Important to Temple.” People like “Duck” Aldrich, W. E. Reeder, Bill and Bob Wendland, Jack and Lucious McCelvey, R.J. Bigham, Frank Mayborn, A.P. Brashear, Wilson Art, First National Bank, Temple National Bank, and so many others donated private funds to create an Industrial Foundation, which is well designed, managed and growing with virtual unlimited expansion capability. Now trucks carry Temple’s name all over.
We’re at the geographical center of Texas, with two major highways (I-35 and Interstate 14), two well positioned loops, two major railroads, convenient airport, Fort Cavazos, hospitals, distribution center, two lakes, and of course Buckee’s.
We all hope Meta becomes the asset as intended. Sans social engineering.
With all the success enjoyed through the years the city of Temple is passing up opportunities for more warehouses and trucking facilities necessary for continued success.
On the downside: Zoning and permitting restrictions for startups tend to be cumbersome and problematic, driving some projects elsewhere. Paving, masonry and landscaping requirements are just a few of them.
Warehouses are needed. Our economy is built on logistics. Capitalism, free enterprise should not be bound down with restrictions that serve no useful purpose. Industrial activities, warehouses and truck traffic equal prosperity!
A.C. Boston
Temple