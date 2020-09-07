There has been a lot of criticism of our founding fathers and our country in the media the last few months.
Our founding fathers are being judged by moral standards that never existed until modern times and only in the free world. If you look at the history of the world much of humanity has suffered from the abuses of the powerful since the beginning of civilization.
When our nation was founded, the world was ruled by monarchs.
Countries did not have citizens. They had subjects. Serfdom was common in Europe and slavery was prevalent on every continent except Antarctica.
In spite of this, our founding fathers gave us a Constitution which established three branches of government to insure a system of checks and balances. They provided for elected officials that were accountable to their constituents, and they gave us the Bill of Rights.
These rights include the freedom of religion, the freedom of speech, the right to peaceful assembly, the right to bear arms, the right to trial by jury and protection from cruel and unusual punishment. They gave us a Constitution that could evolve and improve.
Our country is not a utopia. However, over the years it has corrected many of its past injustices and has become a better place. Our country still has imperfections. Yet, in spite of these imperfections, tens of thousands swarm our borders in search of a better life. The critics need to take a good look at rest of the world.
Ray Olson
Temple