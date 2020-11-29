Socialism speaks of unity as Joe Biden plans to move into the White House. I for one do not believe there will ever be unity in our country again.
It begins with abortion, killing babies right up to the time of birth. Our religious rights will be taken away from us.
Then you have immigration. They will let hundreds of thousands of immigrants in for taxpayers to pay for. Taxes will skyrocket, killing businesses and the opportunity to employ more people. Then the government will have to provide for them. I just realized that is what some want: The government to take care of them.
Don’t forget medical care. With the government making it possible to get medical assistance, don’t plan on seeing your doctor when you need to. They will be overwhelmed with the insurgence of patients.
Don’t get me wrong. I would love for everyone to see the doctor when they need to. I have insurance and pay dearly for it. I’m retired and on Medicare which I fear I will lose when the government takes over. This is what I believe will happen. Then the government can put an age limit on medical care.
I fear for the people and I’m not sure they know what they have asked for.
One thing I know for certain, “God is in control and I will put my trust in Him.” He will take care of me, good or bad. Will he take care of you. I pray he will.
Just one other note. Everyone is blaming President Trump for the COVID deaths. Rest assured if I die for any reason, it’s not his fault.
Lois Bland
Temple