As a former Scott & White employee who had to abide by the organization’s rules for employment and as a patient who has received great care and had multiple successful surgeries over the years, I believe as a patient I expect today’s BS&W employees to follow the present rules.
Also, as an older person with ongoing health issues I am at risk of COVID infection.
My wife and I have received the series of Pfizer COVID vaccinations and I would expect anyone who is responsible for our care to also be vaccinated. This is simple health care protocol, like hand washing, the use of surgical masks and other common sense sanitation requirements. If a health care worker’s “personal rights” provide them an exemption from vaccination, then my “patient rights,” should allow me to refuse care from them.
And finally, if I were exposed to COVID and contracted the virus while in the care of a BS&W employee who refused vaccination, I would explore all avenues of legal redress.
Richard Creed
Belton