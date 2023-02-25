Here we go again, now that Kevin McCarthy is Speaker and Republicans control the House, what did you think would happen to President Joe Biden with these classified documents they found taken when he was vice president?
Look at the paper on how we American voters rate Congress, on Page 4A on Jan. 13, not one polled conservative voter gave them a high rating! I’m not defending President Biden but he is cooperating with the Justice Department. Compared to what ex-President Donald Trump did like leaving documents at Margo-Largo!
I don’t know about you but I for one am sick and tired of all this, when we could be working on other problems we have in this great nation of ours. I’m pretty sure some other nations are laughing their heads off at the squabbling going on with both parties, Democrats and Republicans, GOP MAGA, you know America was great but now?
And it doesn’t help we got a Republican like Santos in there with all the evidence they found on him, our politicos are all a joke! Now on the latest news I’ve heard that the Republicans want to do away with Social Security and Medicare to balance the budget? Just when I was happy we got a little raise now they want to take it all away or did I hear and read wrong?
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple
Editor’s note: Since you ask, congressional Republicans say they don’t plan to reduce Social Security or Medicare.