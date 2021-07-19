So, President Joe Biden wants another $80 billion to invest in the IRS. He says this money will be cost effective in lowering the “tax gap.”
Tax gap is the difference between what is really owed to the IRS and what the IRS collects because of undercompliance. Let’s look at a significant component of the record — enforcing laws that are already on the books would greatly enhance the credibility of Biden and the IRS. Simple. The IRS is not enforcing compliance with existing laws.
Take Kentucky and other moonshining states. Moonshiners do not comply with income tax laws and alcohol tax laws. Mr. President, comply with the laws that you already have, then get back to us with your request.
Then there is the 55 mph speed limit. It quickly became the equivalent of trying to get a drink out of a fully open fire hydrant: It is wise to remember that Prohibition’s life span lasted 13 years before it was repealed. No, Mr. President, you do not need more money. You need credibility.
Glenn Dippel
Temple