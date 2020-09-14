II Timothy 1:7, For God has not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and love, and of a sound mind. How is it that so few seem to realize their need to turn to God in crisis? In any disaster (large or small) people seem ready to turn to God but there seems to be little response to the need of God.
Matthew 18:19, Again I say unto you, that is two of you shall agree on earth as touching anything that they shall ask, it shall be done for them, of my Father which is in heaven. We can have family devotionals. We can have virtual devotionals. We can have individual prayers lifted up to God. We must also remain faithful and devoted to God after the crisis is over.
We can come together to help each other. Why can we not come together to honor God, the Lord and Maker of us all? Throughout time when man has become so sinful, God has sent floods and famine to remind people that He is still in charge.
Philippians 4:13, I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me. God is quick to forgive if we truly repent and turn to God as our Lord and Master. It is only when we hold on to our sinful ways that we will continue to suffer.
Romans 16:16, Salute one another with a holy kiss. The churches of Christ salute you.
Haroldine Early
Troy