I have a couple questions. All of our intelligence agencies determined that a hostile foreign government interfered with our electoral process.
Prior to the 2016 election Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., along with the gang of eight were informed of the Russian interference along with the presidential candidates running for the highest office in the land. McConnell refused to address the issue and actively worked to bury that information.
Currently nothing has been done to protect our electoral process. There is a counter-intelligence investigation ongoing concerning the Trump campaign and Russia involvement.
So for all those Republican Trump defenders, just how much foreign interference is acceptable to you? Also please explain why Trump hasn’t enacted the Russian sanctions approved by our representatives? It’s astonishing that this has to be asked but is the president an active asset of the Kremlin?
Sandra Blankenship
Killeen