High Country News reported “Hunting faces an ethical reckoning” by Todd Wilkinson, Dec. 18, 2018. The article is a real eye-opener, painfully informative and a “must read.”
Wildlife killing contests are a far cry from time-honored ethical hunting traditions of our fathers and grandfathers. The West Texas Big Bobcat Contest, for example, targets coyotes, foxes and bobcats, offering cash prizes for the biggest bobcats killed. Cash prizes are awarded for the most bobcats, foxes and coyotes killed.
Some contests allow hunters to use hounds to kill foxes and coyotes by tearing them to pieces. In ecologically ignorant and backwards Wyoming, participants can use snowmobiles and ATVs to chase coyotes and wolves until they drop from exhaustion and run over them repeatedly until they die. The 2020 Eastern U.S. Predator Calling Championship resulted in 850 coyotes and foxes being slaughtered in a two-day multi-state spree. Photos of trailers piled high with the bodies of coyotes and foxes were proudly displayed on social media.
Science-based studies condemn such mass killing of predators. Foxes and coyotes help keep ecosystems balanced and healthy by controlling rodent populations. They’re excellent scavengers and quickly clean up road kill and other dead animals, eliminating a source of potential diseases.
The barbaric, often horrific, aspects of wildlife hunting contests give time-honored ethical hunting a black eye. These events need to be banned nationwide. Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland and Vermont have banned or placed restrictions on wildlife killing contests. Isn’t it time Texas did?
Waldo Montgomery
Belton