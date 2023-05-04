Republican extremism is coming out of our state capital.
The Texas Education Agency’s takeover of Houston’s 180,000-student school district smacks of appointed TEA director Mike Morath’s favorability to school vouchers.
Since when do local school issues get quickly solved by outside entities?
It would seem our state’s education agency has many challenges to address including clarity in Special Ed services/policies and the severe shortages of teacher staff and retention.
Houston, and all of Texas, has a problem that centers with Republican state control drunk with power that drives the lobbied interests of the National Rifle Association and religious factions seeking to dictate individual rights while historically claiming to uphold them.
Women’s health is way more complicated than simple male comprehension allows, so stop threatening abortion health care and prohibiting FDA-approved contraception access, even so far as criminalizing others who assist, as well as other states.
Citizens are being denied a future that will strengthen posterity and concentrate on addressing rising sea levels receding our Texas coastlines, loss of clean water and resources, keeping up with infrastructure (high speed rail) in rapid growth and clean air free of methane gases.
All of these real concerns are not the focus of the politicians who I see attending the rally and appearance of a past president in Waco.
As a retired teacher, I await passing of HB 600 in long overdue COLA and needed benefit promises that have for decades been denied to our state’s public school teachers.
I cannot imagine going to my school and wondering if my students and I will be murdered in a mass shooting today.
Guns and ammo, including AR15s, are so easily attained and carried.
Please treat every election like your life depends on it because it does.
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights