On the editorial page Feb. 11, a columnist severely criticized President Trump for his lack of “diversity” in his administration. Forget Donald Trump! Forget politics!
We Americans have always wanted the best: we seek the best, we will pay for the best! This is best evidenced by our devotion to all sports at all levels. The players get there by being the best, not by diversity!
If we seek diversity over the best, then will we all settle for “mediocrity?” If we adopt diversity in all things, will there ever be enough diversity? I suspect diversity is the new name for “quota,” being slipped in through the “backdoor.”
F.E. Neill
Temple