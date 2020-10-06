Letter to the editor Stolen signs Oct 6, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the left-wing socialist thieves: You stole my Trump-Pence 2020 yard signs, but you cannot steal my vote.Keep America great. Clayton PickTemple Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stolen Signs Clayton Pick Trump-pence 2020 Steal Vote Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJoseph Raymond Valadez, age 18, of Temple, died Monday.Temple man sentenced to probation for sex crimeTemple man charged with indecency with a childUPDATE: Temple man dies of COVID-19 as Bell fatalities rise to 83Man killed in jump from downtown Temple buildingTemple to revise food truck ordinance after code violationsUPDATE: Domestic assault suspect arrested after pursuit through downtown TempleUPDATE: Suspect’s neck fracture prompts internal investigation of two Temple officers; man reportedly resisted arrestMother, son identified in Harker Heights suspected double homicideBell County ballot drop-off location not affected by governor’s order Images Featured Print Ads The Officer in Blue COMMERCIAL PROPERTY Patriot Bumper Stickers Garlyn Shelton James & Jane Kahlig Anniversary JOIN OUR TEAM AS AN ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING UMHB - Seeking ADJUNCT FACULTY Legacy Dental Dietz McLean Optical