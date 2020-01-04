Cal Thomas’ article on “Politics and Religion” illuminates the complex interaction of Judeo-Christian faith and its obligation to obeying all authorities including the pagan, corrupt and ungodly, at all times. I struggled with this issue much, and I’m glad to have read Cal Thomas’s essay to be instructed and corrected.
He did provide some answers, albeit it is a part answer (to me). Here is why – Romans 13:1, all authority is instituted by the Sovereign God, and I agree; Hebrews 13:17 submit to your leaders for they are keeping watch over souls. This must be a joke in case of Trump! This is not applicable here, I think, and 1 Timothy 2:1-3 … supplications and prayers be made for all in high positions, and I agree with this in complete.
What perplexes me still is how and why Daniel and his friends in the Old Testament disobeyed a pagan, egoistic, cruel, autocratic, unelected ruler such as Nebuchadnezzar, and how Peter and John in the New Testament disobeyed the hypocritical Jewish priests and rulers, instead chose to obey God in preaching the good news.
I confess, I’m not of Daniel or Peter caliber, but I want to agree with another wise man (Amos E. Martinez, in the Oct 25 Telegram) and be of clear conscience by exercising the God-given and constitutionally guaranteed democratic right in voting out the present arrogant and corrupt administration of Trump and his associates, and replace them with virtuous, truthful and intelligent people in 2020.
Swaminadham Midturi
Temple