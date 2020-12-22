In response to your editorial “Media’s role is to investigate,” Nov. 17, at least some of your readers recognize your bias.
Regarding the 2016 election, it was President Trump, because he lost the popular vote, who claimed that millions voted illegally. By executive order, he established the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, and then dismantled it months later, with no evidence of widespread voter fraud being uncovered.
You denigrated the media’s investigation into Russian interference and possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. You stated no credible evidence was found. Did you forget this past August, the Republican-led Senate panel concluded that Russia did indeed interfere in the 2016 election on behalf of Donald Trump? While no conspiracy was ever proven, the Trump campaign not only welcomed, but solicited Russian help.
Your editorial attempts to cast doubt on mail-in voting. Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah have had all mail voting for years. Mail-in voting did not become suspect until Trump started claiming, without evidence, it was fraudulent. He opposed increased funding for the USPS to assist with mail-in voting because he said it would result in “levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in the country again.”
You question whether Joe Biden is lawfully the president-elect. The Department of Homeland Security called this election “the most secure in American history.” A joint statement by federal, state and local officials reads in part, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”
In the name of democracy, it is time for the transition of power to peacefully begin.
Diane Torres
Temple