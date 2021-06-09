In Michigan, Gov. Snyder used autocratic policies to nullify those democratically elected officials, mostly in black areas, by putting in an “overseer” with authority to overrule any decision those elected officials made.
Republicans thought it was just grand and re-elected him. Those in Flint will pay the price for generations. Those policies are now being enacted by other Republicans in other states. Here in Texas, Republicans have taken over school districts they deemed “unfit” and now want to take over city police departments. What new laws to subvert democracy are next, do you think?
Pam Neal
Temple