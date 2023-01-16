To all these people who are demanding that the statues, name changing of military posts, street names and art works be taken down or changed are not considering the most important facts.
You can’t change, erase or delete history. It happened.
We can only learn from our past.
This is also costing people and businesses untold amounts of money. All of the changes on the bases will be coming out of the taxpayers’ pockets.
I am proud of my ancestors. They were the first preachers, teachers, farmers, and businessmen in our county after moving here. I am proud of our state’s history and I am proud of our heroes. Don’t try to erase the past, history is history. Leave the statues and names alone.
Donna Humble Gresham
Temple