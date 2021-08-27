It is so hard to watch how America has bowed down to the evil that lives within the Taliban regime.
How can a group of people in rags and sandals defeat the most well equipped military in the world? The president (and I use that term very loosely) has no backbone, nor do the people he surrounds himself with. It is hard to believe that “We will never forget” has already been forgotten.
When will Americans finally have their gullet full of the current government?
I am sure however, that everyone who voted for them is quite satisfied with what they got. People, please do your soul searching before the 2022 November elections.
God bless and help us all.
John R. Shibley
Belton