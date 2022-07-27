Living in Temple and working in Austin gives me a unique perspective.
Austin’s natural features and attractions make it a charming city. Its oh-so-woke City Council and Soros district attorney have turned it into a political cesspool.
Crime is setting records, the Police Department is 200 officers short due to defunding, and the DA goes after police officers more than he does criminals.
The head of the city’s “Civil Rights” office is on paid suspension due to multiple complaints. This is what government-enforced equity looks like.
“Excellence” is a far better concept. Excellence, combined with qualifications and personal initiative, is what Temple ought to be seeking. Always make the best hire regardless of race, creed or color. The idea of excellence makes all people the best they can be. Equity turns them into racists. I’ve never in my life seen anything so divisive as diversity.
Lynn Woolley
Temple