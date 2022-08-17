It’s the complexity, stupid!
With no apologies to James Carville for paraphrasing his maxim, there is nothing mysterious about inflation. Inflation is simply the government (any government) introducing money (more money!) into the economy. When the Biden administration made a journal entry into the national general ledger inflating the money supply by $3.1 trillion that sum is inflation.
There is nothing definitional to add. That $3.1 trillion is inflation. The government would have us believe otherwise. No, there is nothing more. We’re just waiting for the ink to dry. If I do the same thing it’s called counterfeiting (a criminal offense) but if the government does it the name for it is inflation. Just means our kids and grandkids will pay it.
The complexity referenced herein is a subsidy to the tax preparation industry. Let’s simplify the Internal Revenue Code and just get rid of this “industry.”
If I do what the government is doing it’s called counterfeiting. We could experiment with this idea by turning off the air conditioning in Washington, D.C.
Glenn Dippel, CPA
Temple