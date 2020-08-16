I have put this letter off long enough.
My mother is a resident in a nursing facility in Milam County. We have been unable to visit with her since March due to COVID-19. We have a camera in her room that has been there over 2 years ago so we can check on her throughout the day.
Mother has Alzheimer’s, so her mental abilities are not the best at all, thus the reason we check on her much more than usual. We have been having issues with the facility where she has been with feeding, baths, changing of diapers, taking her to the bathroom. Over the last few years we have called, sent emails, met with staff multiple times to address many of these issues. They always want a “care plan meeting” with us, give us lip service and things virtually remain the same.
My mother has been losing weight, which might be due to her mental status, but it’s also because some of the staff at the facility will not take the time to feed her. As we observe on the camera they usually use our mother’s room to visit with each other, talk on their phones, text and watch her television. During this process they hardly feed her and leave pretty soon after they start to give her something to eat. We have complained to the facility about this, they continue to make excuses. And the director there even now told my brother “if I thought my mom was not being treated well I’d move her.” When I told the director that we have all of this on camera he told us he didn’t care about cameras.
Jim Jones
Rosebud