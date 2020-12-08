Whew! I sure am sleeping better since they removed the historical Confederate $10 bill from the Police Department showcase, per the Telegram’s front page on Dec. 4. I continue to be amazed how petty some people continue to be while so many other larger issues confront our community, such as COVID-19 and families struggling financially.
I am also perplexed as to why our fine black officers or our black ex-Police Chief (Floyd Mitchell) did not view the historical item as a “problem.” Only when “some person” happened to see it and try to create a problem where there was none, did it become worthy of Temple’s front page news. Really folks?
Chief Reynolds had the item removed, so hopefully those who reported it can go on with their lives and focus on more important things. Judging by the imprint in the dust, on the glass shelf where the item was, it had been there a long time. I am confident that whoever placed it there did so without any nefarious intent.
People, in general, are sick of everything being made a racial issue ever since our first half-black president (Barack Hussein Obama) continually got on his soapbox and declared anybody non-white was a victim. Oddly, he forgot his mother was whiter than I am. That is a fact; it should not be a controversial statement.
If you repeat something enough to people, those of weak minds will eventually start believing it. We are all in this together, folks.
Gary Adams
Temple