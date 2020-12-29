We are approaching 16 million COVID-19 cases across the United States.
We see more than 150,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily. There are more COVID-19 hospitalizations than ever, and more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths on a daily basis.
We have more daily deaths than lost on 9/11 or than the attack on Pearl Harbor. President Roosevelt said the Pearl Harbor attack was “A day that would live in Infamy.”
Our current president held rally after rally that might have been virus spreaders. With 3,000 deaths a day he continues to hold holiday events in the White House without any efforts to maintain any safety precautions. He displays no sympathy and no empathy for the loss of husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, grandparents and children. He cares nothing for the human costs.
He cares only about himself and spreading lies and misinformation along with the virus to grift his acolytes into sending him money. Where is our moral and social contract with each other? The future will bring us another version of FDR’s famous words when we will read — “Donald Trump, a name that will live in infamy.”
Raymond Arsenault
Belton