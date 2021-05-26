I read the article that you posted about masks and how Belton school Superintendent Matt Smith talked about contacting our primary care physicians about safety.
Well I did exactly that for our children. We even got medical exemption notes from the kids’ pediatrician for no masks (picture to prove if needed), yet we were denied by the district.
So Smith saying that we need to contact our “primary care physicians” about masks is very upsetting because it got us nowhere. Not wearing a mask is for the safety of our children due to medical reasons. I just wanted to make that known to others when he’s spouting off “safety” concerns.
It should have always been a choice. The superintendent is making medical decisions for our children and it’s not fair at all.
Carley Aten
Belton