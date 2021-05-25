The Lord Jesus Christ taught us to pray, “Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name …Thy will be done” (Mat 6:9,10). U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), responding to a Bible verse quoted against the Equality Act during debate, said — “God’s will is of no concern to this Congress.” President Biden’s National Day of Prayer Proclamation completely omitted the name of God.
Our Founding Fathers sought God’s will in establishing Americans’ rights and “hallowed His name.” Continental Congress President John Hancock: “Congress ... earnestly recommend(s), a day of ... prayer ... beseeching (God) to bless our civil rulers and ... representatives ... and direct them to … establish the rights of America on the most honourable ... basis” (National Day of Prayer Proclamation, March 1776).
President George Washington: “It is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God...the great Lord, and Ruler of Nations ... (and) to obey his will” (Thanksgiving Day Proclamation, October 1789).
The “Equality” Act is the will of moneyed interests — Big Business/Tech, NCAA, pro-sports leagues, Hollywood, the news media etc. (1 Tim 6:10). It gives civil rights status to LGBT+’s wicked alphabet of “gender identities” and “sexual orientations” including “minor-attracted” and “youth-attracted” “people” (i.e., pedophiles). Religious non-compliance and opposition are criminalized.
“The Word of the LORD is right” (Psa 33:4). “God created man ... male and female.” LGBT+ behavior is “wicked, “exceedingly” sinful, “abomination” and “against nature” (Gen 1:27, 13:13; Lev 18:22; Deu 22:5; Rom 1:26,27).
America has “rebelled against the words of God and condemned the counsel of the most High” (Psa 107:11). “The wicked shall be turned into hell and all ... nations that forget God” (Psa 9:17).
Michael W. Ellis
Belton