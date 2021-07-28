C3 photosynthesis plants constitute 85% of land plants and populate all climates. Examples: rice, wheat, trees. Three percent of plants use C4 plus C3 photosynthesis. These populate tropics, semi-tropics and deserts where high light and temperatures prevail. Examples: corn, sorghum, most grasses, weeds.
In cool weather, C4 photosynthesis stops. C3 photosynthesis shuts down below 150 parts per million CO2. C3 plants carbon starvation happens at concentrations up to 220 ppm. During the last glacial period, CO2 ranged between 180-220 ppm (determined by research at the La Brea Tar Pits).
Lower CO2 shuts down C3 plants and lower temperatures shut down C4 plants. CO2 below 150 ppm would end all life on Earth.
The optimum CO2 concentration in greenhouses is 1,200 to 2,500 ppm. As CO2 rose from 280 ppm (preindustrial) to over 400 (present), NASA satellite data shows significant greening of the Earth. Forests and grasslands spread; deserts shrink.
Prehistorical data show planetary temperatures remarkably level, regardless of higher CO2. This is true today. Global warming models predict life-threatening temperatures as CO2 rises. All 29 models assume CO2 increases will raise temperatures, adding water vapor to warmer air. This water, the majority greenhouse gas, would increase the temperature, according to models. In reality, increased water vapor increases the Earth’s albedo (satellite data, studies of earthlight on the moon’s dark side), so less sunlight (heat) reaches ground-level and more reflects back into space counteracting CO2 warming; exactly opposite to the models’ assumptions.
Fossil fuel burning returns CO2 to air, where it came from eons ago. Life sequesters CO2 and holds the potential for its own extinction. God help us if a way is found to directly sequester atmospheric CO2, killing us all.
Peter Jessup
Belton