When Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement that he was lifting all COVID-19 restrictions, we were less than two weeks — less than the COVID-19 incubation period — from the end of the Big Freeze.
During that time, people were crowded into shelters, families were doubling and tripling up in the homes of those who had power and, if they were lucky, water. It would not be unreasonable to think that we would see a surge in cases of the virus from that.
Rather than wait and see, the governor opened everything anyway. In addition, Texas has one of the lowest percentages of people who’ve received vaccines of any state. We had almost 2,000 more cases that day than in June when he renewed restrictions on bars and restaurants, saying that if he had any regret, it was opening too soon. What was he thinking?
I believe there are three possibilities here: he wasn’t thinking; he wanted to shift attention away from the political disaster that has resulted from the weather disaster; or the folks who benefit from huge crowds of students at Spring Break were pressuring him (and those folks or their professional associations can be big donors).
What doesn’t appear to have entered his head is the welfare of the people of Texas.
Glennda Hardin
Temple