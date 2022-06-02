Recent events suggest the Supreme Court of the United States is on the verge of overturning Roe v Wade.
This decision would strip half the people in the U.S. of their bodily autonomy and reproductive choice, set equality and human rights back years, and put numerous other established rights at risk. Justice Samuel Alito’s argument as presented in the draft opinion sets dangerous precedent. In attempting to draw a line between reproductive freedoms and other due process freedoms, he prioritizes so-called “fetal life” — regardless of whether that fetus could survive outside the womb — over that of a pregnant person.
He ignores established law and medical practices, instead referencing medieval laws that considered women property. Furthermore, he argues abortion cannot be a constitutionally protected freedom because it isn’t directly mentioned in the Constitution. But neither are gay or interracial marriage; educational, housing, or employment equality.
This potential ruling is not just a risk to the freedoms of those who are pregnant, but also to the hard-won freedoms of black, Hispanic, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ people in our country.
Solange Hommel
Killeen