Ms. Glasscock is correct to state that aborted fetal cells (the cells of tiny, aborted baby humans) were used in the testing and development of the COVID shots.
Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson shots are only allowed in the U.S. under Emergency Use Authorization. The COVID shot with FDA approval is Comirnaty, which is not available in the U.S.
Ivermectin is listed in the approved treatments for COVID per the NIH update July 8.
As of Dec. 3 there have been 19,886 COVID Vaccine Reported Deaths, 102,857 Total COVID Vaccine Reported Hospitalizations and 946,461 COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports, according to the CDC. See www.openvaers.com or vaers.hhs.gov or medalerts.org.
If Ms. Glasscock wants to wear a mask and get an experimental shot, she is free to do so. In the meantime, I suggest she refrain from name calling, shaming and attempting to censor free speech.
I am thankful the Temple Daily Telegram allows open and honest dialogue.
Nell Brindley
Temple