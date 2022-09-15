Thank you Bob Cockrum for your letter printed in the paper on Sept. 4. You put it in better words than me.
Look at all the chaos ex-President Donald Trump is still causing and still spreading the big “false lie” about the election.
You’re 1,000% right about the selfish, authoritarian demagogue who is not fit for one term or another, but his devoted little-minded soldiers are falling in line again and backing him and his big lies.
I’ve only one more thing to write about this “ex,” he needs to grow up and accept that he lost the election fair and square. He’s 76 years old, he is not a spring chicken. He calls President Joe Biden old but he’s old, too!
George P. Avila
Temple