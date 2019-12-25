All children are precious to all who can remember being a little child. They should be a joy to parents and both sets of grandparents. Many children live starved for love, others are killed before they get to experience true love, yet Jesus loves them all. He knows them too.
A Savior is born. We celebrate Christmas to honor Jesus Christ’s birth in a stable long ago. He, the Messiah of the whole world, came to life to offer eternal life.
I’ve read where three wise men brought gifts for the baby lying in swaddling clothes in a manger. I’ve heard it said that there was a fourth wise man that arrived late because his donkey threw a shoe. They say it is he who became Santa Claus.
Children in Sunday school sing “away in a manger.” Children who don’t go to church look to Santa Claus for hope to get a gift at Christmas. Santa Claus to children is good; however, Jesus Christ is vitally important late in life.
Logic is that if the fourth wise man became Santa, he was on his way to bring gifts and worship the baby Jesus. Jesus is the reason for the Christmas season that we all love.
Lonnie Glenn
Moody